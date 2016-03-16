Sound Library

Soundscapes throughout the day

Dawn Soundscape from Big Meadows

Dawn Wetland Soundscape from Moraine Park

Dawn Soundscape from the Sun Valley Trail

Morning Soundscape from Finch Lake

Evening Soundscape from Moraine Park



Soundscapes of the environment

Stream Soundscape from the Black Canyon Trail

Forest Soundscape from Lawn Lake

Tundra Soundscape from Medicine Bow Trailhead



Soundscapes of the weather

Wind Soundscape from Gem Lake

Thunderstorm Soundscape from Hollowell Park

Thunderstorm Soundscape from the Black Canyon Trail

Thunderstorm Soundscape from the Sunrise Campsite

Thunderstorm and Hail Soundscape from the Sunrise Campsite

