Sound Library
|
Welcome to the Rocky sound library, where you can experience the soundscapes of one of our premier national parks. The files available here were recorded throughout Rocky Mountain National Park by Jacob Job, a researcher with Colorado State University and the NPS Natural Sounds & Night Skies Division. Dr. Job's research aims to create an acoustic record of sound diversity in the park. According to National Audubon Society's 2014 Climate report, many bird species will experience significant decreases in their wintering and breeding ranges by 2080. This will likely alter the numbers and diversity of bird species in the park and in turn alter the soundscapes heard within the park. This library provides a snapshot in time of Rocky's natural (and in some cases human-caused) sounds. The recordings found here are in the public domain and may be downloaded and used without limitation; however, please credit the "National Park Service" where appropriate.
Do not play these sounds in the park. Doing so violates park wildlife protection regulations.
Bird Sound Index
Natural Soundscapes Index
Soundscapes throughout the day
Dawn Soundscape from Big Meadows
Stream Soundscape from the Black Canyon Trail
Wind Soundscape from Gem Lake
Wildlife Sounds and Soundscapes Index
Wildlife Sounds and Soundscapes
Last updated: July 14, 2018