Welcome to the Rocky sound library, where you can experience the soundscapes of one of our premier national parks. The files available here were recorded throughout Rocky Mountain National Park by Jacob Job, a researcher with Colorado State University and the NPS Natural Sounds & Night Skies Division. Dr. Job's research aims to create an acoustic record of sound diversity in the park. According to National Audubon Society's 2014 Climate report, many bird species will experience significant decreases in their wintering and breeding ranges by 2080. This will likely alter the numbers and diversity of bird species in the park and in turn alter the soundscapes heard within the park. This library provides a snapshot in time of Rocky's natural (and in some cases human-caused) sounds. The recordings found here are in the public domain and may be downloaded and used without limitation; however, please credit the "National Park Service" where appropriate.
 
Do not play these sounds in the park. Doing so violates park wildlife protection regulations.
 
 

Bird Sound Index

 

A

American Crow
American Pipit
American Robin
American Three-toed Woodpecker
Audubon's Warbler (Yellow-rumped Warbler)

 

B

Barn Swallow
Belted Kingfisher
Black-billed Magpie
Black-headed Grosbeak
Brewer's Blackbird
Brewer's Sparrow
Broad-tailed Hummingbird
Brown Creeper

 

C

Cassin's Finch
Chipping Sparrow
Clark's Nutcracker
Common Raven
Cordilleran Flycatcher

 

D

Dark-eyed Junco
Downy Woodpecker
Dusky Flycatcher

 

E

European Starling
 

F

Fox Sparrow
 

G

Golden-crowned Kinglet
Gray-headed Junco (Dark-eyed Junco)
Green-tailed Towhee
 

H

Hairy Woodpecker
Hammond's Flycatcher
Hermit Thrush
House Wren
 

L

Lincoln's Sparrow
 

M

MacGillivray's Warbler
Mallard
Mountain Bluebird
Mountain Chickadee
 

N

Northern Flicker
 

O

Olive-sided Flycatcher
 

P

Pine Siskin
Plumbeous Vireo
Pygmy Nuthatch
 

R

Red Crossbill
Red-breasted Nuthatch
Red-naped Sapsucker
Red-winged Blackbird
Ruby-crowned Kinglet
 

S

Savannah Sparrow
Song Sparrow
Spotted Sandpiper
Steller's Jay
Swainson's Thrush
 

T

Townsend's Solitaire
Tree Swallow
 

V

Vesper Sparrow
Violet-green Swallow
 

W

Warbling Vireo
Western Tanager
Western Wood-pewee
White-breasted Nuthatch
White-crowned Sparrow
Wild Turkey
Williamson's Sapsucker
Wilson's Snipe
Wilson's Warbler
 

Y

Yellow-rumped Warbler (Audubon's Warbler)
 

Natural Soundscapes Index

 
Sunrise, waterfall and thunder head cloud
Listen to soundscapes throughout the day, of the environment and of the weather.

NPS Photo / Rachel Ames

 

Soundscapes throughout the day

Dawn Soundscape from Big Meadows
Dawn Wetland Soundscape from Moraine Park
Dawn Soundscape from the Sun Valley Trail
Morning Soundscape from Finch Lake
Evening Soundscape from Moraine Park


Soundscapes of the environment

Stream Soundscape from the Black Canyon Trail
Forest Soundscape from Lawn Lake
Tundra Soundscape from Medicine Bow Trailhead


Soundscapes of the weather

Wind Soundscape from Gem Lake
Thunderstorm Soundscape from Hollowell Park
Thunderstorm Soundscape from the Black Canyon Trail
Thunderstorm Soundscape from the Sunrise Campsite
Thunderstorm and Hail Soundscape from the Sunrise Campsite

Wildlife Sounds and Soundscapes Index

 
Coyote at dawn, Elk bugling and Pine Squirrel on a rock
Listen to sounds and soundscapes of wildlife in the park including coyotes, elk, pine squirrels and western chorus frogs.

NPS Photo / Rachel Ames

 
Wildlife Sounds and Soundscapes


Coyotes and Red-winged Blackbirds in Moraine Park
Coyote Bark
Cow Elk Alarm Bark
Bull Elk with Bush during the Fall Rut
Elk Glug
Elk Mew
Elk Mew, Bugle and Glug
Moraine Park at Dawn during the Fall Rut Soundscape featuring Elk and Coyotes
Pine Squirrel
Western Chorus Frog Soundscape in Moraine Park

