Entrance Reservations

Peak-Hours Reservations

Seventy percent of reservations for all dates from May 20 through September 30, 2022, will be available on Recreation.gov on March 23. Thirty percent of reservations will be available seven days before the arrival date (e.g., make a reservation for an arrival date of September 30 on September 23).

Reservations are available each day at 8 am Pacific time. Reservations are taken almost immediately. Be sure to have a Recreation.gov account and be logged in and ready to get a reservation promptly at 8 am Pacific daylight time.

The non-refundable reservation fee is $2 (this does not include the $35-per-car park entrance fee).

Each user can make one reservation for each three-day period. For example, if a user makes a reservation for a Friday arrival (valid Friday through Sunday), the user won’t be able to make a second reservation for an arrival that Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The reservation holder must be in the arriving vehicle and show photo ID at the entrance station.

Peak-hours reservations are valid for three consecutive days (including arrival date).

If you don't have computer access, you can call 877/444-6777 to make a reservation.

In-Park Camping, Lodging, or Vacation Rentals

If you have a reservation for one of the following, you do not need an additional reservation. You still pay the $35-per-car entrance fee upon arrival (credit card only) unless you have an annual or lifetime pass. Your reservation for in-park lodging or camping, a Half Dome permit, or a wilderness permit allows you to enter the park 24 hours per day for the duration of your reservation or for three days (whichever is longer).

Reservations for lodging or vacation rentals outside the park and in communities other than these three do not provide access to Yosemite.

Wilderness or Half Dome Permits

If you have a wilderness permit reservation (for backpacking) or Half Dome permit, you do not need an additional reservation. You still pay the $35/car entrance fee upon arrival (credit card only) unless you have an annual or lifetime pass. Your reservation allows you to enter the park 24 hours per day for the duration of your reservation or for three days (whichever is longer).

If you have a wilderness permit, you may enter the park a day before the date on your wilderness permit to stay at a backpackers campground.

A Half Dome permit does not allow you to camp in Yosemite.

Regional Transit or Tour Groups

If you enter the park on a Yosemite Area Regional Transporation System (YARTS) bus or with an authorized tour group, you do not need an additional reservation or permit.

Still have questions?

We have answers!