Parks
-
National Memorial
Arkansas Post
Gillett, AR
Located at the confluence of two rivers, Arkansas Post has served as a gathering place for many cultures throughout human history - it represents cultural cooperation, conflict, synthesis, and diversity.
-
National River
Buffalo
Harrison and St. Joe, AR
Established in 1972, Buffalo National River flows freely for 135 miles and is one of the few remaining undammed rivers in the lower 48 states. Once you arrive, prepare to journey from running rapids to quiet pools while surrounded by massive bluffs as you cruise through the Ozark Mountains down to the White River.
-
National Historic Site
Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR,OK
From the establishment of the first Fort Smith on December 25, 1817, to the final days of Judge Isaac C. Parker's jurisdiction over Indian Territory in 1896, Fort Smith National Historic Site preserves almost 80 years of history. Explore life on the edge of Indian Territory through the stories of soldiers, the Trail of Tears, dangerous outlaws, and the brave lawmen who pursued them.
-
National Park
Hot Springs
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Springs National Park has a rich cultural past. The grand architecture of our historic bathhouses is equally matched by the natural curiosities that have been drawing people here for hundreds of years. Ancient thermal springs, mountain views, incredible geology, forested hikes, and abundant creeks – all in the middle of town – make Hot Springs National Park a unique and beautiful destination.
-
National Historic Site
Little Rock Central High School
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock Central High School, the only operating high school in the nation to be designated a National Historic Site, is a place important beyond its past. Come and learn how the sacrifice and struggle endured by nine African-Americans teenagers over a half century ago have provided opportunities and opened doors to those seeking equality – and education - around the world.
-
National Military Park
Pea Ridge
Pea Ridge, AR
On March 7-8, 1862, over 23,000 soldiers fought here to decide the fate of Missouri and was a turning point of the war in the West. The 4,300 acre battlefield honors those who fought and died on these grounds. Pea Ridge was the most pivotal Civil War battle west of the Mississippi River and is one of the most intact Civil War battlefields in the United States.
-
National Historic Site
President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home
Hope, AR
Virginia Cassidy-Blythe gave birth to a son, William Jefferson Blythe, III on August 19th, 1946. He was named after his father, who died shortly before he was born. He grew up to be William Jefferson Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States. In this house, he learned many of the early lessons that defined his presidency and continue to define his life.
-
National Historic Trail
Trail Of Tears
AL,AR,GA,IL,KY,MO,NC,OK,TN
Remember and commemorate the survival of the Cherokee people, forcefully removed from their homelands in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee to live in Indian Territory, now Oklahoma. They traveled by foot, horse, wagon, or steamboat in 1838-1839.
By The Numbers
- 7 National Parks
- 3,227,883 Visitors to National Parks
- $226,100,000 Economic Benefit from National Park Tourism »
- $351,680,086 of Rehabilitation Projects Stimulated by Tax Incentives (since 1995) »
- $52,814,796 of Land & Water Conservation Fund Appropriated for Projects (since 1965) »
- 21 Certified Local Governments »
- 38 Community Conservation & Recreation Projects (since 1987) »
- 864 Acres Transferred by Federal Lands to Parks for Local Parks and Recreation (since 1948) »
- 36,847 Hours Donated by Volunteers »
- 1 Wild & Scenic Rivers Managed by NPS »
- 1 National Trails Administered by NPS »
- 2,722 National Register of Historic Places Listings »
- 17 National Historic Landmarks »
- 5 National Natural Landmarks »
- 180 Places Recorded by Heritage Documentation Programs »
- 1,946,484 Objects in National Park Museum Collections »
- 1,171 Archeological Sites in National Parks »
- 4 Teaching with Historic Places Lesson Plans »
- 8 Discover Our Shared Heritage Travel Itineraries »
- Print the summary »
These numbers are just a sample of the National Park Service's work. Figures are for the fiscal year that ended 9/30/2019.