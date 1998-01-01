Arkansas



Parks

  • National Memorial

    Arkansas Post

    Gillett, AR

    Located at the confluence of two rivers, Arkansas Post has served as a gathering place for many cultures throughout human history - it represents cultural cooperation, conflict, synthesis, and diversity.

    Little Post Bayou at Sunset

  • National River

    Buffalo

    Harrison and St. Joe, AR

    Established in 1972, Buffalo National River flows freely for 135 miles and is one of the few remaining undammed rivers in the lower 48 states. Once you arrive, prepare to journey from running rapids to quiet pools while surrounded by massive bluffs as you cruise through the Ozark Mountains down to the White River.

    Canoeing on the Buffalo

  • National Historic Site

    Fort Smith

    Fort Smith, AR,OK

    From the establishment of the first Fort Smith on December 25, 1817, to the final days of Judge Isaac C. Parker's jurisdiction over Indian Territory in 1896, Fort Smith National Historic Site preserves almost 80 years of history. Explore life on the edge of Indian Territory through the stories of soldiers, the Trail of Tears, dangerous outlaws, and the brave lawmen who pursued them.

    Rifle Regiment arriving at Belle Point, 1817. Artwork by Michael Haynes

  • National Park

    Hot Springs

    Hot Springs, AR

    Hot Springs National Park has a rich cultural past. The grand architecture of our historic bathhouses is equally matched by the natural curiosities that have been drawing people here for hundreds of years. Ancient thermal springs, mountain views, incredible geology, forested hikes, and abundant creeks – all in the middle of town – make Hot Springs National Park a unique and beautiful destination.

    water flowing over rocks into basin

  • National Historic Site

    Little Rock Central High School

    Little Rock, AR

    Little Rock Central High School, the only operating high school in the nation to be designated a National Historic Site, is a place important beyond its past. Come and learn how the sacrifice and struggle endured by nine African-Americans teenagers over a half century ago have provided opportunities and opened doors to those seeking equality – and education - around the world.

    Front facade of Little Rock Central High School

  • National Military Park

    Pea Ridge

    Pea Ridge, AR

    On March 7-8, 1862, over 23,000 soldiers fought here to decide the fate of Missouri and was a turning point of the war in the West. The 4,300 acre battlefield honors those who fought and died on these grounds. Pea Ridge was the most pivotal Civil War battle west of the Mississippi River and is one of the most intact Civil War battlefields in the United States.

    Elkhorn Tavern, Federal Provost Marshal Headquarters and Field Hospital Used by Both Armies

  • National Historic Site

    President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home

    Hope, AR

    Virginia Cassidy-Blythe gave birth to a son, William Jefferson Blythe, III on August 19th, 1946. He was named after his father, who died shortly before he was born. He grew up to be William Jefferson Clinton, the 42nd president of the United States. In this house, he learned many of the early lessons that defined his presidency and continue to define his life.

    Image of the front porch of the Clinton Birthplace Home at night.

  • National Historic Trail

    Trail Of Tears

    AL,AR,GA,IL,KY,MO,NC,OK,TN

    Remember and commemorate the survival of the Cherokee people, forcefully removed from their homelands in Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee to live in Indian Territory, now Oklahoma. They traveled by foot, horse, wagon, or steamboat in 1838-1839.

    Trail of Tears artwork and trail walk

