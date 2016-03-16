Determined Spirit

Maggie Lena Walker devoted her life to civil rights advancement, economic empowerment, and educational opportunities for Jim Crow-era African Americans and women. As a bank president, newspaper editor, and fraternal leader, Walker served as an inspiration of pride and progress. Today, Walker’s home is preserved as a tribute to her enduring legacy of vision, courage, and determination.

Maggie L. Walker with female St. Luke office staff members in front of St. Luke Hall in 1917

Empowering a Community

Maggie L. Walker and Independent Order of St. Luke staff members in front of St. Luke Hall, 1917

An Agent of Change

